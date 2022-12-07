Victoria Mary Clarke shares update on husband Shane MacGowan after his recent hospitalisation

Victoria Mary Clarke has shared an update on her husband Shane MacGowan’s heath, after he was hospitalised this week.

On Monday, Victoria tweeted a photo of The Pogues frontman and asked fans for prayers.

She wrote: “Please send prayers and healing vibes to @ShaneMacGowan in hospital again and really hoping to get out asap!! Thank you.”

It was unknown why Shane was in hospital, but fans quickly replied to Victoria’s tweet and wished him a speedy recovery.

She then returned to Twitter on Tuesday evening with an update on her beloved husband.

Victoria wrote: “I just wanted to thank everyone who has been sending good wishes for @ShaneMacGowan, he is being treated for an infection and the doctors are confident that he will be ok. I am just incredibly grateful to them and to all of you.”

Victoria and Shane tied the knot at Copenhagen City Hall in Denmark back in November 2018, following their 13-year engagement.

The couple had a small guest list, including their famous friend Johnny Depp.

Speaking previously about their wedding, Victoria said: “By the time we did it, we both really enjoyed it. It was in Copenhagen, there was only 20 people. Johnny Depp sang at the wedding.”

“Johnny loves singing and playing. Shane and Johnny have worked together a lot, they’ve done a lot of gigs and Johnny has made videos for Shane. They did Top Of The Pops together. He’s done videos for Shane so it was a natural thing really.”