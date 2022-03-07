Vicky Phelan shares heartbreaking update after undergoing radiotherapy

Vicky Phelan has shared a heartbreaking update after undergoing radiotherapy.

The CervicalCheck campaigner took to Instagram on Monday afternoon to explain her recent social media absence, revealing she had been recovering from complications.

She wrote: “It has been a while since I have posted…there are valid reasons for it. I warned that I might go quiet once I started radiotherapy but nothing could have prepared me for what followed.”

“So, today, I am going home after spending the past two weeks in this room at @milfordcarecentre recovering from complications from my radiotherapy treatment. I have NEVER been so sick or in as much pain as I have been over the past two weeks!!!”

“The radiotherapy increased the amount of pain I was in and also incapacitated me leaving me unable to walk without assistance. I am only now, in the past few days able to walk without either a 4-wheeler or a Zimmer frame,” Vicky explained.

“Walking long distances is still beyond me but I hope I will get there again. I only finished my last session of radiotherapy last Monday and it can take a couple of weeks for the effects to be felt so I am really hoping that I will be moving around a bit more freely in a couple of weeks time but I am also acutely aware that I may never regain what I had…”

Vicky said that as a result, she would not be able to join Charlie Bird on his Croagh Patrick climb next month, explaining: “I am simply not well enough either physically or mentally.”

She continued: “The past few weeks have really knocked the stuffing out of me and I need to focus on just getting well again. I have already been in touch with Charlie and he has been great about it.”

“I am also going to pull back from posting here on social media. I need to focus on spending time with my family and friends. I hope that people understand.”

Vicky concluded the post by writing: “Unfortunately, my condition has become unpredictable and is impacting more and more on my everyday life.”

“Thank you ALL for your continued support and for all your well wishes. I really do appreciate the support.”