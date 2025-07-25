US influencer goes viral after debuting real ‘Guinness purse’ on the streets of Galway

US influencer Emma Topp (@emmatopp) has gone viral after she carried a glass purse, filled with Guinness, around Galway’s city centre on a recent trip to Ireland.

The Boston-based creator brought what she playfully referred to as ‘The Gurse’ or Guinness Purse with her on her travels as an experiment to see if a bartender would humour her by filling it.

And to her delight, one did in The Dáil Bar in Galway’s Latin Quarter.

The usual rules were followed, it was left to rest once harp level was reached and topped off.

The contraption, naturally, attracted attention from passers by, including two employees for the Irish stout giant.

It held the equivalent of two and a half pints of the much loved drink, and Emma noted that it was actually quite heavy.

Emma captioned her post: “it’s like a pint, only 2.5x better ✨ turns out pubs in Galway WILL fill a purse with Guinness (it’s BYOP tho, oops) and you’ll have the time of your life meeting new people @guinness cheers 🍻👛.”

The travel-centered creator recommended stuffing such a container with socks for transportation to ensure it gets to its destination safely.

Step aside Aperol Spritz purse, the Guinness Purse is coming!