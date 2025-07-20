Up and Coming: Social media star Danielle Collins

Danielle Collins has become our go-to girl for a good laugh and relatable content online.

In addition to her hilarious trending videos and day-in-the-life vlogs, Danielle’s followers have also fallen in love with her fashion and style tips.

Like many other TikTok stars, she started posting videos in 2020 during the pandemic, sharing everything from fit checks to makeup tutorials and everything in between.

Since then, Danielle has formed a loyal community online with over 168k followers on TikTok and over 58k on Instagram.

Her hilarious videos have also landed her on the showbiz news in the United States, after followers began to notice she resembled famous actors Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Goss.ie spoke to Danielle for our latest Up and Coming feature, in which she spoke about how it all came to be, dealing with creative ruts, and what she hopes to achieve as an influencer.

Find out more about Danielle in our exclusive chat below:

Q. When did you decide to start posting your content on social media, and what spurred this decision?

I’ve always really loved watching and following along with people’s content, but when TikTok came about, I loved how casual and candid it was. I actually started posting TikToks in 2020 at the time of COVID and shared everything from fit checks to makeup and played about with trending audios because I had so much free time!

Q. Were you scared of being judged when you first started posting online?

I definitely remember freaking out before posting my first few videos, like everyone does, but strangely, once it was live, the nerves were completely gone, and I found people to be really encouraging from the get-go!

Q. Do you remember the first time one of your videos blew up on social media?

I don’t know if I would say they blew up, but I do remember the first time I uploaded videos to TikTok and uploading 6 videos all at once! I had to quit out of the app so fast because I couldn’t watch how they’d perform with the nerves, but I went to sleep and completely forgot about it altogether. When I went back onto the app the next morning, I had seen that 2 of the videos I had posted had about 100k views, which was crazy to me at the time!

Q. How have you found this sudden rise to fame?

I’ll be honest, I really don’t think I’ve risen to any fame at all! I really enjoy just making content out of everyday life and I’m just so glad people enjoy watching it!

Q. Do you ever find that you get impostor syndrome when things like that happen?

I definitely do get imposter syndrome quite a lot, just because I feel so lucky about all the opportunities that have come my way, but at some point, I just try to channel the imposter syndrome as excitement, which makes everything so enjoyable!

Q. Do you ever find yourself falling into a creative rut? If so, how do you pull yourself out of it?

Absolutely, and I think it’s completely normal because no one is creative 24 hours a day, 7 days a week! When I’m in a rut, I go outside, though to be honest. Whether that’s to go for a run, walk my dog or meet up with my friends, usually when I take my mind off of it, I find some sort of inspiration when I’m out and about!

Q. What are the biggest challenges you have faced in this industry?

I would say my biggest challenge is saying no to things. The industry is definitely very fast paced, and there are so many amazing opportunities that have come my way that I feel so lucky for, so I really hate ever having to turn things down when things get busy!

Q. What advice would you give to others who want to start a career in social media content creation but are too afraid of what other people think?

I would definitely encourage anyone who’s thinking about creating content to give it ago. If you never try, you’ll never know! Although the thought of putting yourself out there can be daunting, the perfect time to post doesn’t exist. You really do just have to go for it!

Q. What’s been the biggest pinch-me moment of your career so far?

I have to say, when everyone started joining in on the Babylon trend. I kept getting tagged in people’s videos, and it was such funny content that I woke up giddy to see every day. When I got sent a bunch of David Gray merch from the David Gray team it was also really cool. David Grey knowing I exist is a pinch me moment to this day.

Q. What is next for you in the coming year?

This year has already been so amazing that I don’t know exactly what’s to come, but I still wake up every day excited about making content, so I’m looking forward to seeing where that takes me for sure.

Q. What is your ultimate goal as an influencer?

Honestly speaking, I don’t think I’ve ever had one ultimate goal as an influencer because I’ve really enjoyed every moment of making content up to this point, more so I just want to enjoy everything of what’s to come!

Q. Where do you see yourself in five years? What is a bucket list job for you?

In five years, I’ll hopefully still be working in this line of work for sure. I worked full-time in marketing prior, so content creation is definitely something right up my street!

A bucket list job for me would be hard to pinpoint because I don’t know what I’m doing next week, never mind 5 years, but I really want to cross a marathon off my list and for a good cause, so if I could do that, then that would be amazing.