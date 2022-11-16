Una Healy sparks new romance rumours with mystery man

Una Healy has sparked rumours she has a new man in her life.

The Irish singer jetted over to London this week, where she shared a very cryptic photo on her Instagram Story.

In the post, the Tipperary native had her feet resting on a man’s lap as she showed off a pair of shoes from her collection.

The mother-of-two has been single since she split from her Garda boyfriend in May.

Back in January, it was reported that Una had been “quietly dating” a Dublin-based officer following her split from David Breen.

However, the Tipperary native and her beau, who kept their relationship out of the public eye, split after just six months of dating.

At the time, an insider told The Sun: “She isn’t dwelling on it. She’s feeling great and embracing the single life.”

“Una is busy with work and has her two kids to look after so it’s not like she’s twiddling her thumbs.”

A spokesperson for Una also confirmed the news, telling The Sunday World: “Una is now single and no longer dating a member of the Garda.”

Una started dating her mystery Garda boyfriend after her split from David Breen in 2020.

The Saturdays star struck up a romance with the former Limerick hurler after her high-profile divorce from Ben Foden.

Una and Ben split in July 2018 after six years of marriage, amid claims Ben was unfaithful.

Just one year later, Ben married his new wife Jackie Belanoff Smith after just two weeks of dating.

Ben and Jackie welcomed their first child together the following year – a daughter named Farrah.

Una and Ben share 10-year-old daughter Aoife Belle, and seven-year-old son Tadhg.