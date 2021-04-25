"So happy to have long hair again!"

Una Healy shows off new hairstyle as she promotes new hair extensions

Una Healy has shown off her stunning new hairstyle, as she promoted new hair extensions.

The Irish singer debuted longer locks, which she wore in loose curls, from Gold Fever and Ceira Lambert’s upcoming hair piece collection.

Sharing the look on Instagram, the Saturdays star wrote: “So happy to have long hair again!”

Commenting on the snap, one follower wrote: “Gorgeous love the length 😍”, while a second penned: “How gorgeous 😍😍❤️❤️”.

Hair stylist to the stars Ceira Lambert also shared a photo of Una wearing the hair piece, writing: “I am so excited to show you all the @goldfeverhair X @ceiralambert Hair Pieces coming soon 😆”

“Any of you that have followed & supported me & my business will know that I am all about protecting the natural hair & have always stood by what I believe in which is Top Quality Ethically Sourced Hair!! @goldfeverhair ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨”

“It has always been one of my dreams to have Top Quality Hair on a Hair Piece! Thank you Gold Fever Hair for making this dream come TRUE!! 💛”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ceira Lambert Hair Consultant (@ceiralambert)

On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker are talking all things Oscars.

Ahead of the Academy Awards this weekend, the girls share their experiences of covering Oscars week over in Los Angeles, and reveal what really goes down at all those star-studded parties…

If you’re looking for the audio-only version of our chat, you can listen to the Gosscast on Spotify and iTunes too.