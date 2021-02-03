The Irish singer celebrated with her family at home in Tipperary

Una Healy shares sweet snaps with her children for son Tadhg’s birthday

Una Healy has shared sweet snaps with her children for her son Tadhg’s sixth birthday.

The singer moved back to her hometown of Thurles in Co. Tipperary last year, after spending 13 years living in the UK.

The mum-of-two celebrated her youngest child’s birthday at home on Tuesday, taking to Instagram to share photos from the day.

The former Saturdays star captioned the post: “Happy 6th Birthday Tadhg! Love you so so so so much xxx”

The six-year-old enjoyed a cake with his mum, his older sister Aoife Belle and his grandparents.

In one clip, Una filmed her son as he danced to T. Rex’s ‘I Love to Boogie’.

Una shares her two children with ex-husband Ben Foden, who she split from in 2018 after six years of marriage.

Ben has since moved on and married Jackie Belanoff Smith and the pair welcomed a baby girl, Farrah, last May.