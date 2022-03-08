Una Healy shares rare snap with her mother to mark International Women’s Day

Una Healy has shared a rare snap with her mother Anne to mark International Women’s Day.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Irish singer posted a sweet photo of her and Anne posing next to her daughter Aoife-Belle on her communion day.

Una captioned the post: “Here’s to strong women. May we know them, may we be them, may we raise them. Happy #internationalwomensday.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Una Healy (@unahealy)

The Saturdays star is extremely close to her parents, but rarely shares photos of them on social media.

Una moved back to Tipperary to be closer to her mum and dad in 2020, following the breakdown of her marriage to English rugby player Ben Foden.

Una and Ben split in July 2018 after six years of marriage, amid claims he was unfaithful.

The former couple share two kids together – 9-year-old Aoife Belle, and six-year-old Tadhg.

Una has since moved on from Ben, and is rumoured to be dating a Garda from Dublin.

Earlier this year, a source told the Irish Mail on Sunday: “They have been quietly dating for a few months now.”

“Una wants to take things slowly and just have some fun dating again after all of the upheaval in her life.”

The songstress recently returned from a trip to Mexico, and fans are convinced she was away with her mystery boyfriend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Una Healy (@unahealy)