Una Healy shares cryptic post about men after splitting from Garda boyfriend

Una Healy has shared a cryptic post about men, following her recent split from her Garda boyfriend.

The Irish singer was first linked to her latest beau back in January, but the couple kept their relationship out of the public eye.

Earlier this week, the Tipperary native confirmed she is now single and no longer dating her mystery beau.

After news of the couple’s split broke, Una took to Instagram to share a lighthearted video with fans.

In the short clip, the voiceover says: “You know it’s true what they say? Behind every great man, is a strong woman.”

Una then mimes the words: “I wouldn’t know. I’ve never stood behind a man.”

One fan commented: “Powerful!! You don’t need any man! 👏”, while another penned: “💪💪 So true ❤️”

It comes after an insider told The Sun that Una “isn’t dwelling” on her recent breakup.

The source added: “She’s feeling great and embracing the single life. Una is busy with work and has her two kids to look after so it’s not like she’s twiddling her thumbs.”

Una shares two children with her ex-husband Ben Foden – a 9-year-old daughter named Aoife Belle and a six-year-old son called Tadhg.

The former couple split in July 2018 after six years of marriage, amid claims Ben was unfaithful.