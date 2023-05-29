Una Healy pokes fun at claims she was in a ‘throuple’ with David Haye

Una Healy has poked fun at claims she was in a “throuple” with David Haye and his girlfriend Siân Osborne.

The trio first sparked speculation they were in a “throuple” at the end of last year, when they posted cosy snaps from a trip to Morocco together.

However, the Irish singer later removed all traces of David from her Instagram feed, and confirmed she was single again.

Just days after Una opened up about the claims for the first time, the Tipperary native is set to shed more light on the situation on Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything.

A promo clip for the episode, which airs on Saturday, shows Angela asking Una about the “throuple” scandal.

Angela tells Una: “I was unaware of it as a thing, I didn’t know what the word meant.”

Una then hilariously replies: “Me too… Or me three!”

Una finally broke her silence on claims she was in a “throuple” with David Haye and his girlfriend Siân Osborne last week.

Speaking out for the first time about their relationship, Una said she was never part of a “throuple”, and insisted the only person she was dating was David.

Speaking to Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally on the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast, Una explained: “Dating him is the right term because that’s how it was, it wasn’t a throuple.”

The 41-year-old went on to describe her “lovely relationship” with David, and recalled meeting him through celebrity dating app Raya.

Una said she was initially turned off by David after he told her he “didn’t believe the traditional relationship exists anymore”, but after speaking to him every day the pair grew close and started seeing each other casually.

The mother-of-two said: “It wasn’t serious. I was happy enough with it. It was in a romantic capacity. He was very honest that I wasn’t the only woman he was seeing, I was very aware he was seeing other people.”

“I knew he was being honest and it’s not like I was being cheated on. I knew he wasn’t husband material, just a bit of fun and I was enjoying it.”

However, David then suggested she meet his on-off girlfriend Sian, as he said they were both “very special” to him.

Una admitted she initially didn’t want to meet Sian, but was concerned people would think David was cheating if their romance became public.

Una recalled thinking: “At least if we’re all pictured together we’re all a happy family, there’s nothing sinister going on.”

“He doesn’t label, he’s never called her [Sian] his girlfriend, he’s open, polyamorous. So I did meet her and she was a really nice girl but there was nothing going on there so it wasn’t a throuple.”

“I wasn’t romantic with her, I don’t really know her,” Una clarified.

Referencing their infamous trip to Morocco, the singer explained she wanted to get out of Ireland over Christmas because her children were spending the festive season with her ex-husband Ben Foden.

Una and David decided to go on holiday together, but the boxer requested Sian to come with them.

“The honesty was there and I found that attractive. I remember on the flight over he was in the middle seat and he had one hand on her leg and one hand on mine,” Una confessed.

“I said to him, ‘what am I doing?’ and he goes ‘you’re having a midlife crisis but don’t worry so am I!’ and I thought ‘she’s [Sian’s] not because she’s 10 years younger!'”

Una said they returned from the trip, and quickly their “throuple” started hitting headlines.

Despite being “trolled to death” on social media, the 41-year-old decided to go on another holiday with them to Costa Rica.

However, Una had a realisation when she heard the song The Boy Is Mine by Brandy and Monica, a song about two women fighting over a man.

“As soon as I got there, I could hear the song. It just wasn’t right,” she said.

“There’s no dynamic there – she’s not my girlfriend, he’s both our boyfriend and I just thought, ‘I’m out, you can have him.’ He can have whoever he wants because one [woman] will never be enough for him.”

Recalling the moment she ended her romance with David, Una said he told her to “do what makes you happy.”

When asked if David pushed the idea that they were in a “throuple”, Una confessed: “I think he was very happy about it but I was in bits about it.”

“He didn’t get it, he was always trying to coach me on how not to get upset but I’ve never had to hit the block button so much. I had a list of words blocked on Instagram.”

Una insisted she never wanted to be in a “three-way relationship”, and after host Joanne joked she was “hoodwinked into a throuple”, she replied, “I was!”

While the songstress ended her romance with David, Una added: “I really enjoyed my relationship with him.”

“He was very kind to me and very honest but it ran its course and I’ve been single ever since.”

Una also admitted she felt “relieved” after finally speaking about it, sharing “the truth from the horse’s mouth.”