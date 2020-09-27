Una Healy messaging actor Sam Claflin ‘quite a bit after meeting on celebrity dating app’

The rumoured couple are said to have 'a lot in common'

Una Healy has been reportedly messaging actor Sam Claflin “quite a bit after meeting on a celebrity dating app”.

The Irish singer split from her rugby player husband Ben Foden in 2018 after six years of marriage, amid claims he had been unfaithful.

The Saturdays’ star began dating former Limerick hurler David Breen shortly after her divorce, before confirming their split earlier this year – and has now been linked to Hunger Games star Sam.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: “Una and Sam have a lot in common.”

“They’ve been messaging quite a bit and are hoping to meet up for a date when they can align their schedules,” the insider added.

The English actor is best known for his leading roles in Me Before You, Love, Rosie, and his portrayal of Finnick Odair in The Hunger Games series.

Sam was previously married to actress Laura Haddock, before announcing their split last August after six years of marriage.

Taking to Instagram to share the news of their split, the 34-year-old wrote: “Laura and I have decided to legally separate.”

“We will move forward with nothing but love, friendship and a deep respect for one another whilst we continue to raise our family together.”

The former couple share two children together, four-year-old Pip and two-year-old Margot – while Ben and Una co-parent their two children Aoife Belle and Tadhg.

One year after his divorce from Una, Ben shocked fans by marrying New York native Jackie Belanoff Smith – just two weeks after they started dating.

The couple welcomed their daughter Farrah earlier this year.

Una recently opened up about dating during lockdown, telling RTÉ’s Today show: “It’s tough though because of this whole situation as well. So it’s hard to go on dates and stuff.

“I had a couple of Skype ones. I actually had dinner over Skype with someone.

“It’s just so weird, that was during lockdown, we did that and then a couple of socially distance walks. It’s a strange time to be dating,” she added.

