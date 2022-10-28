Una Healy leads tributes to close friend Lynsey Bennett following her death

Una Healy has led tributes to her close friend Lynsey Bennett following her death.

The Cervical Check campaigner sadly died at her home in Co. Longford on Thursday, and is survived by her beloved daughters Zoe, 14, and Hailee, 9.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Una penned a heartbreaking tribute to her late friend.

The Saturdays star wrote: “Lynsey, I am heartbroken beyond words 💔.”

“I am so grateful for all the special memories we made together. Always in my heart, forever in my soul 💜.”

“Life is so precious and you lived and loved it to the fullest. Rest in Peace my beautiful friend 👼.”

“My thoughts are with your family and friends, especially your babies Zoe and Hailee 🙏.”

The Good Glow podcast host Georgie Crawford shared Una’s post and wrote: “I am heartbroken to read this news about Lynsey. Her light shined so bright. How do we even begin to process. Life is so precious. You were so loved Lynsey.”

Lynsey’s friend Trina Cleary also shared a tribute to her late friend, writing: “Gorgeous gorgeous girl, you loved to dance & dance you will. You’re with your precious G, your gorgeous mom Jade & many other angels who will hit that heavenly dance floor with you.”

“I’m heartbroken for your girls, your family & friends. I’m sorry we didn’t see each other as much as we should have. The world is a little darker without Lynsey Bennet, but the sky has gained a beautiful bright star.”

“You made more of an impact to me than you’ll ever know. I’ll think of you when I go back to Knock where we first met in person & you’ll have a place on the dancefloor with me always. Rest in Paradise gorgeous girl, until we meet again. Love you.”

Alana Fearon, Head of Web and Digital at Law Society of Ireland tweeted: “Devastating to hear about Lynsey Bennett. She fought that battle with such grace, despite the fact she was cruelly let down. What a legacy. RIP and thoughts with your girls 💔.”

RTÉ correspondent Sinéad Hussey wrote: “I often watched Lynsey Bennett on Instagram and couldn’t get over how brave she was. Thinking of her two little girls, her family and her friends today. Life can be so unfair 💔.”

Lynsey’s solicitor Gillian O’Mahony confirmed the sad news of her passing in a statement on Friday.

She wrote: “It is with great sadness that the family of Lynsey Bennett wish to announce that Lynsey passed away peacefully last night.”

“Lynsey was a very special person. Lynsey’s beautiful girls, father, sisters, family and friends are heartbroken at the passing of Lynsey at the young age of 34 years and would appeal for privacy at the moment.”

Lynsey, who had over 64k followers on Instagram, had been battling cervical cancer since 2017.

The mother-of-two was one of many women affected by the Cervical Check scandal, as she was diagnosed in January 2017 following a series of smears which failed to detect cervical cancer.

In February 2021, the mother-of-two settled her High Court case against the HSE and the laboratory involved in her missed cancer diagnosis for an undisclosed sum.

Speaking outside court, Lynsey said she hoped it would help secure her children’s future.

“I hope I have done enough to secure you both a future free from financial worries and that even with me not here to guide you that you can both pursue your dreams and remember Mammy loves you,” she said at the time.

Lynsey used her Instagram page (‘Cancer With Gratitude) to raise awareness of cervical cancer, and to update the public on her ongoing treatment.

The 34-year-old also advocated for more breakthrough cancer treatments to be brought to Ireland.

In the last two years, she was forced to travel to Germany and Mexico to undergo treatment that is not available in Ireland.