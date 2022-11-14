Una Healy forced to block online trolls after receiving nasty messages

Una Healy has revealed she’s been forced to block some accounts on Instagram, after receiving nasty messages on the app.

The Irish singer reminded her followers to “be kind” as she called out the troll accounts on her Instagram Story.

Posting a mirror selfie after a home workout, Una wrote: “I’ve had to ‘block’ quite a few negative profiles and comments today of all days… ‘worlds kindness day’…”

Una followed up her post by saying: “I don’t come on here very often to divulge much about my life or my private life or try and preach or anything like that, but today it’s World Kindness Day…”

“And the one piece of advice my mum passed on to me was if you don’t have anything nice to say don’t say it.”

“And that’s all I will say – just don’t say it, if it’s not nice keep it to yourself.”

The Tipperary native later appeared on her Instagram Story to thank her followers for sending such “lovely messages”.

She said: “Well, I just want to acknowledge that the positivity to that message I put out has far outweighed the negativity tonight.

“I want to thank everyone for your lovely messages and just to know that we don’t deserve s*** being said about us or any negative comments.”

“Like if you feel you want to say something mean to someone or if you think mean thoughts, just keep them within yourself and look after yourself but don’t put them out there because that’s a sign that you’re not feeling well in yourself,” she added.

“Just look after yourself, but don’t put out that hate.”