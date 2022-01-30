Una Healy debuts new look after dying her hair

Una Healy has debuted a new look, after dying her hair.

The former Saturdays star has ditched her signature red locks for a gorgeous brunette hairdo.

Alongside a photo of her hair transformation, the Irish singer wrote on Instagram: “Feeling fresh ☺️”

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote: “Hair colour suits you 😍”

Another follower commented: “Ooh look at you brunette 😍 love it 🙌”

Una’s new look comes amid reports she’s been secretly dating a new man.

A source told the Irish Mail on Sunday earlier this month: “They have been quietly dating for a few months now.”

“Una wants to take things slowly and just have some fun dating again after all of the upheaval in her life.”