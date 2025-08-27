Una Healy celebrates daughter’s milestone with emotional post: ‘Here’s to new beginnings’

Una Healy has celebrated her daughter’s milestone of starting secondary school with an emotional post on social media.

The singer’s eldest child, Aoife Belle, who is thirteen, is among many who are preparing to start the school year.

Sharing a sweet snap of her daughter in her uniform, Una wrote: “First day of secondary school! Wishing the best of luck to everyone starting today—here’s to new beginnings, new friends, and making memories! ❤️”

Many followers shared their luck for Aoife, writing: “Best of luck 🤞 xxxx,” “Good luck, Aoife! ❤️❤️,” and “Mini you 😍 Best of luck Aoife i hope she enjoys every minute of it ❤️❤️”

The Tipperary native and her ex-husband Ben Foden have two children together: ten-year-old Tadhg and Aoife Belle.

Along with his wife Jackie, Ben is also the father of Olympia, age one, and Farrah, age five.

The Saturdays singer returned to Thurles when her marriage to Ben ended in 2018, and she has remained there ever since.

Speaking about moving back to Ireland with RSVP in March, she said: “My life is so normal. I’m living in the house I grew up in. Aoife goes to my old school, and Tadhg goes to the boys’ school in town.”

“They’re proper Irish kids now, though they were born in the UK. Tadhg loves his hurling. It’s very cute.”