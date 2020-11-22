Una Healy calls Zig and Zag and Dustin The Turkey her ‘childhood heroes’

The Irish singer will appear on the show along with other well-known stars

Una Healy calls Zig and Zag and Dustin The Turkey her ‘childhood...

Una Healy has called Zig and Zag and Dustin The Turkey her “childhood heroes” ahead of her appearance on The Den.

The Irish singer is set to appear on the popular RTÉ programme this evening, along with Imelda May and Dermot Bannon.

Taking to Instagram ahead of her stint on the show, Una shared a selfie and wrote: “Can’t wait to meet my childhood heroes Zig and Zag and Dustin on #TheDen live from 6:30pm on @rteone.”

The popular programme returned to RTÉ earlier this month, and fans have been loving the wacky antics of Dustin the Turkey, Zig and Zag, and Ray D’Arcy.

Recent weeks have seen Stephen Fry reciting Dustin’s poultry poetry, Ronan Keating surprising a fan at home, and Dara O’Briain talking about matters of universal importance – such as pooing in space.

Viewers have been closely watching the Birthday Roller for names they know; ‘roving’ Corkonian Sinead Quinlan has been giving us all a laugh; and there’s been great music acts playing in the phone box, including the brilliant CMat.

Don’t miss The Den tonight at 6.30pm on RTÉ One.