Una Healy and best friend Lynsey Bennett take their kids on ‘magical’ trip to Disneyland

Una Healy and her best friend Lynsey Bennett have taken their kids on a “magical” trip to Disneyland Paris.

The Irish singer and the Cervical Check campaigner jetted to the French capital with their children on Monday, and have been sharing snaps from their trip online.

Una was joined by her two kids Aoife Belle, 10, and Tadhg, 7 – while Lynsey brought her daughters Zoe, 13, and Hailee, 8.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Una Healy (@unahealy)

Taking to Instagram, Una shared a photo of her and her two children, whom she shares with her ex Ben Foden, outside the Phantom Manor at Disneyland Paris.

She captioned the post: “What do you think of my new house? 😂.”

Lynsey also posted a photo of her and her daughters outside the haunted house attraction, and wrote: “When @unahealy invites us over to her new house 🏡 😂 best day with the best peeps @disneylandparis.”

“Best Bit was Hailee saying Mammy I am so glad you are my Mammy you are the best Mammy 🤣🤣 haha the magic of Disney land 🥰😋,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cancer With Gratitude (@lynseybennettofficial)

On Tuesday, The Saturdays star shared more snaps of the whole group outside the iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle, which is at the centre of the theme park.

In the caption, Una revealed they were “having a magical time”.

Lynsey, who has over 61k followers on Instagram, has been battling cervical cancer since 2017.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Una Healy (@unahealy)

The mother-of-two was one of many women affected by the Cervical Check scandal, as she was diagnosed in January 2017 following a series of smears which failed to detect cervical cancer.

In February 2021, the mother-of-two settled her High Court case against the HSE and the laboratory involved in her missed cancer diagnosis for an undisclosed sum.

Lynsey and Una have been close friends for years, and the Longford native has previously praised the singer for her support throughout her cancer battle.