Una Healy admits son Tadhg doesn’t remember ‘being together as a family’ – as she opens up about divorce

Una Healy has admitted that her son Tadhg doesn’t remember “being together as a family”, as she opened up about her divorce from Ben Foden.

The former couple split in 2018 after six years of marriage, and share two children – Tadhg (5) and Aoife Belle (8).

The mother-of-two revealed that being separated from her ex-husband was “normal” for her children, and that she didn’t think they knew any different.

“I don’t actually think Tadhg has any memory of us all being together as a family,” she told Fabulous magazine.

“It’s normal for him and for Aoife too now,” the Tipperary native added.

“If they looked around them and all they saw were happy families, then that might be different for them with their mummy and daddy not being together – but they don’t feel like the odd ones out.

Una and Ben co-parent their children, with Tadhg and Aoife recently being introduced to their stepsister Farrah – who Ben welcomed with his wife Jackie Belanoff in May.