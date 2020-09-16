Una Healy admits son Tadhg doesn’t remember ‘being together as a family’ – as she opens up about divorce

Una Healy has admitted that her son Tadhg doesn’t remember “being together as a family”, as she opened up about her divorce from Ben Foden.
The former couple split in 2018 after six years of marriage, and share two children – Tadhg (5) and Aoife Belle (8).
The mother-of-two revealed that being separated from her ex-husband was “normal” for her children, and that she didn’t think they knew any different.
“I don’t actually think Tadhg has any memory of us all being together as a family,” she told Fabulous magazine.
“It’s normal for him and for Aoife too now,” the Tipperary native added.
“If they looked around them and all they saw were happy families, then that might be different for them with their mummy and daddy not being together – but they don’t feel like the odd ones out.
Una and Ben co-parent their children, with Tadhg and Aoife recently being introduced to their stepsister Farrah – who Ben welcomed with his wife Jackie Belanoff in May.
Opening up about the divorce, Una added: “The relationship was meant to be — I wouldn’t have my two gorgeous children if it wasn’t for it — so I could never look back and regret it.
“I just know now it wasn’t meant to be forever.”
“For the sake of the kids I had to stay strong,” she admitted – as she detailed her “devastating” divorce.
“Obviously they’ve seen me upset, and there have been moments where I’ve just started crying, but both of them would come up and give me a hug or write little notes saying ‘I love you’ and I knew I had to pull myself out of it.”
“Everything is for them. They are the most important thing in my life and I have to guide them now.
“When it doesn’t work out, it’s devastating. Totally devastating,” she admitted, “So that was hard enough.”
