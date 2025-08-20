UK government warns Irish author Sally Rooney over funding Palestine Action

The UK government has cautioned acclaimed Irish novelist Sally Rooney that she could be committing an offence if she donates money to Palestine Action, a group recently banned as a terrorist organisation in Britain.

The award-winning author of Normal People and Conversations with Friends announced her intention to donate earnings from her books and their BBC adaptations to the group over the weekend.

Sally argued that her support is an act of solidarity, even if it is deemed unlawful by the UK.

In a piece for The Irish Times, the novelist said if supporting Palestine Action “makes me a ‘supporter of terror’ under UK law, so be it”.

Rooney added that she intends to use both her royalties and her public platform to stand with the group and to support “direct action against genocide in whatever way I can.”

Palestine Action was formally proscribed in the UK under counter-terrorism legislation earlier this year but remains legal in Ireland, where the author resides in the west of the country.

More than 700 people have been arrested in relation to alleged support of the group since it was banned – including 522 during a protest in central London on 9 July.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palestina Libera (@pal_libera)

Downing Street stressed that providing support to a proscribed group constitutes an offence under the Terrorism Act.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s spokesperson said: “There is a difference between showing support for a proscribed organisation, which is an offence under the Terrorism Act, and legitimate protest in support of a cause.”

“Support for a proscribed organisation is an offence under the Terrorism Act and obviously the police will, as they have set out, they will obviously implement the law within the law as you’d expect.”

The spokesman added that Palestine Action was proscribed “based on security advice following serious attacks the group has committed, following an assessment made by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre.”

Sally Rooney: I support Palestine Action. If this makes me a ‘supporter of terror’ under UK law, so be it https://t.co/23F9Lc6UF0 — Irish Times Opinion (@IrishTimesOpEd) August 16, 2025

Meanwhile, Dr. Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid, the ambassador of the state of Palestine in Ireland, has praised her for “using her voice to call out international law and human rights violations in Palestine.”

“I hope these calls result in practical actions that will stop the horrors we’re witnessing carried out by Israel in Palestine; to stop the genocide and forced displacement and end the Israeli occupation.”

In response to Sally’s support of Palestine Action, the BBC, which produced adaptations of Rooney’s novels, emphasised that the author has never been employed by the broadcaster and that what she chooses to do with her earnings is her own decision.

The BBC confirmed it is not currently working with Rooney on future projects, adding that issues relating to proscribed groups are for the authorities to address.