U2 condemn Israel for their actions in Gaza as Bono admits to ‘circling the subject’ in previous statements: ‘Silence serves none of us’

U2 have jointly condemned Israel for their actions in Gaza, after Bono admitted he had previously “circled the subject” in past statements.

Each of the band’s four members expressed their opinions on the conflict in Gaza in a series of long speeches shared on social media.

In his ten-slide speech, Bono acknowledged that he had circled the topic of criticising Israel’s activities in Gaza.

He reaffirmed his support for Israel’s “right to exist” and the two-state solution while denouncing Hamas’ terror attack on the Nova music festival in Gaza on October 7.

“Everyone has long been horrified by what is unfolding in Gaza – but the blocking of humanitarian aid and now plans for a military takeover of Gaza City has taken the conflict into uncharted territory,” the post of their statements was captioned.

“We are not experts in the politics of the region, but we want our audience to know where we each stand.”

The musician said in the statement that his silence had stemmed from “uncertainty in the face of obvious complexity” after facing backlash for his silence on Gaza and his acceptance of the Medal of Freedom from then-US President Joe Biden earlier this year.

Following his acceptance of the medal, the frontman defended his decision in an interview with Brendan O’Connor on RTÉ Radio 1.

He claimed to have accepted the award on behalf of activists and those being killed in Gaza and to have had a longstanding friendship with Biden.

As Israel’s assault on Gaza grows more intense, Bono claimed he was reminded of the horrors committed by Hamas before this.

He wrote: “I hoped Israel would return to reason. I was making excuses for a people seared and shaped by the experience of the Holocaust… which understood the threat of extermination is not simply a fear but a fact.”

He claimed to be aware that “Hamas are not the Palestinian people,” who have experienced “the systemic stealing of the land that is rightfully theirs,” oppression, and occupation.

He continued by saying: “It’s little wonder so many here in Ireland have campaigned for justice for the Palestinian people for decades.”

He said he could find similarities between the historical occupation of Ireland and the occupation of Gaza.

Israel has repeatedly denied that it is committing genocide in Gaza.