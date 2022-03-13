Two pro dancers will miss tonight’s Dancing with the Stars, after testing positive for Covid-19.

Stephen Vincent, who is partnered with Ellen Keane, and Salome Chachua, who is paired with Jordon Conroy, will both miss tonight’s quarter-finals.

Ervinas Merfeldas will replace Stephen, while Emily Barker will replace Salome.

Earlier this week, Erica Cody confirmed her pro dancing partner Denys Samson’s return to the show, after missing it last week while he recovered from Covid-19.

Jockey Nina Carberry, Paralympian swimmer Ellen Keane, singer Erica Cody, cyclist Nicolas Roche and Love Island star Matthew MacNabb have all made it through to tonight’s quarter-final.

Dancing with the Stars airs on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player, Sundays at 6:30pm.