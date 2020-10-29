We can't wait to tune in!

Two Irish stars will be on The Graham Norton Show this week

Irish stars Jessie Buckley and Dermot Kennedy will be on The Graham Norton Show this Friday.

Jessie will be on the show to chat about her role in Charlie Kaufman’s new Netflix drama I’m Thinking of Ending Things.

The actress will also discuss working on the hit HBO series Chernobyl, which scooped numerous awards this year.

Meanwhile, Dermot will be on the show to chat about his success so far – and he will also perform his hit song, Giants.

This week’s line-up also includes comedian and Strictly Come Dancing contestant Bill Bailey, Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer, and author David Walliams.

The Graham Norton Show airs this Friday, October 30, at 10.45pm on BBC One.