Two Irish actors join the star-studded cast of the Sense and Sensibility reboot

Two Irish actors have joined the star-studded cast of the Sense and Sensibility reboot.

It has now been confirmed that Caitríona Balfe and Fiona Shaw will feature in the adaptation, after it was announced that Esmé Creed-Miles would play Marianne and Daisy Edgar-Jones as Elinor Dashwood.

According to Deadline, Fiona Shaw, known best for her roles in Killing Eve and Bad Sisters, will play the role of Mrs Jennings, the socialite who hosts the sisters during their time in London.

Outlander star Caitríona Balfe will play Mrs Dashwood, the mother of Elinor and Marianne.

Other well-known actors who have joined the production are George MacKay as Edward Ferrars, Elinor’s love interest, John Willoughby, and Frank Dillane as Marianne’s first suitor.

Bodhi Rae Breathnach (The Capture) plays Margaret, the youngest Dashwood sister, and Herbert Nordrum (The Worst Person in the World) will play Captain Brandon, Marianne’s later suitor.

Filming for the reboot began in the UK earlier this month; however, no release date has been announced yet.

Speaking about taking over the role from Emma Thompson, who played Elinor in the 1995 version, Daisy told Elle: “It’s also an interesting thing, being a woman in your 20s, wanting to find characters who are not always ingénues.”

“You want to find characters with agency. I want every character I play to be complicated and deep and have layers to them, because that’s what it is to be human.”