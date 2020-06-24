Home Irish Showbiz Twitter users express their anger after two Luke Kelly statues are vandalised...

Twitter users express their anger after two Luke Kelly statues are vandalised overnight

This isn't the first time the status have been vandalised

By
Sophie Clarke
-
SHARE
Twitter

Twitter users have expressed their frustration, after two Luke Kelly statues in Dublin’s city centre were covered in white paint last night.

Gardaí are said to be investigating the vandalism of the statues on Guild Street and South King Street.

This marks the sixth time that the statues have been vandalised since they were unveiled in January last year.

The statues were unveiled to mark the 35th anniversary of the musician’s death.

No arrests have been made in connection with the vandalism, and Gardai say investigations are ongoing.

Following the news, Twitter users have expressed their frustration and confusion as to why the memorials continue to be defaced.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats – Ali Ryan chats to Aoife Walsh.

The former Miss Ireland opens up about postponing her wedding, being apart from her fiancé, and the lessons she has learned during lockdown.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

On this week’s episode of #GossChats @itsalirose chats to @aoife_walsh_x The former Miss Ireland opens up about postponing her wedding, be apart from her fiancé and the lessons she has learned during lockdown. #GossChats is sponsored by @haus_of_jejuve

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie) on

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR