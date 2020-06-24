Twitter users express their anger after two Luke Kelly statues are vandalised overnight

This isn't the first time the status have been vandalised

Twitter users express their anger after two Luke Kelly statues are vandalised...

Twitter users have expressed their frustration, after two Luke Kelly statues in Dublin’s city centre were covered in white paint last night.

Gardaí are said to be investigating the vandalism of the statues on Guild Street and South King Street.

This marks the sixth time that the statues have been vandalised since they were unveiled in January last year.

What is wrong with people?! Like, would you be arsed? pic.twitter.com/UeTCtrXej0 — Jess Kelly 👩🏻‍💻 (@jesskellynt) June 24, 2020

The statues were unveiled to mark the 35th anniversary of the musician’s death.

No arrests have been made in connection with the vandalism, and Gardai say investigations are ongoing.

Following the news, Twitter users have expressed their frustration and confusion as to why the memorials continue to be defaced.

There's definitely more to this Luke Kelly statue defacement than just vandalism #lukekelly — Mark Walsh (@mbtwalsh) June 24, 2020

Two statues of Luke Kelly destroyed last night, the other one has been defaced 6 times. Luke Kelly is one of Ireland’s best (if not the best) musicians. These idiots doing it should be tarred and feathered https://t.co/UEhzmEyiAt — eoghain (@eoghainmckane) June 24, 2020

why do ppl keep vandalising the Luke Kelly statues, am I missing smn? — Miley (at🏠) (@TheEvanMiles) June 24, 2020

Those people that vandalised the Luke Kelly statues are the scum of the earth. — Thomas (@Sea__Solitude) June 24, 2020

I think targeting Luke Kelly statues has just become a game for vandals now. The damage gets so much publicity they then thrive off it. — Killian Byrne (@killianbyrne) June 24, 2020

