Twitter reacts as The Banshees of Inisherin wins the BAFTA for Outstanding British Film

The Banshees of Inisherin won the award for Outstanding British Film at the 2023 BAFTAs, and people are not happy about it.

The dark comedy, which was directed by Irish filmmaker Martin McDonagh, was shot on Inis Mór and Achill, Co Mayo.

It also features a stellar Irish cast – including Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan.

After receiving the award at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards on Sunday night, fans took to Twitter to point out that the movie is in fact Irish – not British.

One viewer tweeted: “The Banshees of Inisherin was made in Ireland by Irish people.”

Another wrote: “The Banshees of Innersherin is a British film?? I’m guessing all the Irish actors and locations may have something to say about that. It is a very good sad film though and is well deserving of all these awards.”

However, during his acceptance speech Martin explained the movie was made by Film4 – which is a British company.

Martin also won Best Original Screenplay for the film, while Irish stars Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan won Best Supporting Actress and Actor, respectively.

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson were also nominated for BAFTA awards for their performances in the film.