Twitter reacts after spotting random Irish product in Madonna’s latest racy snaps

While the 62-year-old posed in lingerie, fans were distracted by something else

Madonna sent fans into a frenzy on Sunday, after sharing a series of racy snaps on Instagram.

The 62-year-old posed in black lingerie and a vintage biker cap, and made reference to an alter ego she explored in her 2019 album ‘Madame X’.

The singer captioned the post: “And Now For A Moment of Self Reflection ………….. Madame ❌.”

While many fans praised the ‘Queen Of Pop’ for her body confidence and youthful appearance, others were distracted by an Irish product that appeared in the back of the image.

One user tweeted: “🚨IS THAT A TUB OF SUDOCREM ON HER BATHROOM SINK🚨”, while a second wrote: “Obsessed that Madonna uses Sudocrem.”