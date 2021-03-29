Home Irish Showbiz Twitter reacts after spotting random Irish product in Madonna’s latest racy snaps

Twitter reacts after spotting random Irish product in Madonna’s latest racy snaps

While the 62-year-old posed in lingerie, fans were distracted by something else

By
Sophie Clarke
-
SHARE
Instagram - Madonna

Madonna sent fans into a frenzy on Sunday, after sharing a series of racy snaps on Instagram.

The 62-year-old posed in black lingerie and a vintage biker cap, and made reference to an alter ego she explored in her 2019 album ‘Madame X’.

The singer captioned the post: “And Now For A Moment of Self Reflection ………….. Madame ❌.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

While many fans praised the ‘Queen Of Pop’ for her body confidence and youthful appearance, others were distracted by an Irish product that appeared in the back of the image.

One user tweeted: “🚨IS THAT A TUB OF SUDOCREM ON HER BATHROOM SINK🚨”, while a second wrote: “Obsessed that Madonna uses Sudocrem.”

Sudocrem, originally called “Smith’s Cream” and later “Soothing Cream”, was founded in Cabra, Dublin in 1931 by Thomas Smith.

In 1950, the name of the over-the-counter medicated cream was changed to “Sudacrem” due to the Dublin accent pronunciation of “soothing cream”.

Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR