TV presenter Anna Daly admits she’s selling her clothing company Little Bliss

Anna Daly has admitted she’s in the process of selling her clothing company, Little Bliss.

The TV presenter launched the business in late 2021, months after she left her hosting role on Ireland AM, after 12 years of working on the show.

The company sold a range of high-quality casual clothing for women and children, made using organic cotton.

The brand was a passion project for Anna, but the 48-year-old stopped selling her products after a massive clearance sale last summer.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Anna admitted she had to take a step back from the business due to spiralling costs.

“I have a grá for business, but I don’t have a grá for business that is not going to have a future,” she explained.

“The whole idea of setting up a business is to make money, otherwise I’d be down playing padel every day, and it’d be a hobby.”

“I’m actually in the process of selling Little Bliss, which is in itself very interesting. I’ve only recently realised that there’s a value in the brand that I built,” Anna revealed.

“I’ll definitely do other things, no doubt about it, [but] I won’t do anything in retail because the costs have gone so high that it just doesn’t make it commercially viable.

“I can’t be arsed launching products that aren’t going to contribute to my mortgage repayment, do you know what I mean?”

For now, Anna is focusing on her broadcasting career.

The former Ireland AM host has been filling in for Andrea Gilligan and Anton Savage on Newstalk over the summer, and she’s also applied to replace Joe Duffy on RTÉ’s Liveline.

In the same interview, Anna said: “I’d imagine there’s stiff competition going on, but listen, I’ve a lot of live TV and now radio experience, so why not?

“It’s gone through my own agent, and then they put out the expression of interest, so I imagine that cast the net wider again. If people hadn’t been in the mix previously, that would have invited more names to come in … it’ll be very interesting to see who gets [the job].”