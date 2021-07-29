TV adaptation of Graham Norton’s bestselling book ‘Holding’ begins filming in West Cork

The TV adaptation of Graham Norton’s bestselling book ‘Holding’ has begun filming in West Cork.

Set in the fictional village of Duneen, the novel sees police officer Sergeant PJ Collins try to solve a serious crime, after the body of long-lost local legend Tommy Burke is discovered.

Award-winning actor Conleth Hill will star as PJ Collins in the four-part TV adaption, which is being filmed in Skibbereen this summer.

Brenda Fricker, Siobhán McSweeney, Charlene McKenna, Helen Behan and Pauline McLynn will also star in the series, which is being directed by Kathy Byrne.

Brenda Fricker, who will play Lizzie Meany, said: “I am ecstatic to be part of this wonderful production, in beautiful Skibbereen, and finally not to be playing a mother!”

“Mrs Meany is a bit of a dark horse. She has had a dreadful life but has retained her values, her friendships and most of all her sense of humour, keep a sharp eye on her.”

Siobhán McSweeney, who plays Sister Michael in Derry Girls, added: “I cannot think of a better script in a better place with a better cast and crew. I’m in heaven being back in Cork.”

Normal People star Clinton Liberty, The South Westerlies’ Amy Conroy, Beast star Olwen Fouéré, Bridget and Eamon’s Eleanor Tiernan and Norma Sheahan, Fair City’s Anne Kent, The Young Offenders star Demi Issac Oviawe and Smother’s Lochlann Ó’Meárain will also star in the series.

Completing the cast are Gary Shelford, Sky Yang, Calum Rea, Jane Spollen, Jim O’Donnell, Pat Kinevane, Karl Quinn, social media star Michael Fry, Maria Connolly, Ian Brooker, Abhainn Harrington, Christopher Logan, Molly Logan, Terhas Gleeson, Ivet Corvea, Gary Murphy and Felix Brown.

Holding is written by Dominic Treadwell-Collins and Karen Cogan for Dominic’s ITV Studios label, Happy Prince, and adapted from Graham Norton’s debut novel of the same title.

The drama is produced by Martina Niland for Port Pictures in association with Screen Ireland with co-production partners Virgin Media Television.