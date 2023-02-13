Ad
Tributes pour in for The Banshees of Inisherin co-producer James Flynn – who has died aged 57

via The Irish Times
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Tributes are pouring in for The Banshees of Inisherin co-producer James Flynn, who has died aged 57.

The sad news of the Irish film producer’s passing was confirmed by The Irish Times.

Oscar-nominated producer Ed Guiney, who worked with James on Sweety Barrett 25 years ago, told the publication: “James was a wonderful person, a brilliant producer – he had an encyclopedic knowledge of film and was the smartest of all of my generation of producers.”

“He made massive contributions to the industry at the Film Board, as a member of Screen Producers Ireland and as a producer,” he added.

The Banshees of Inisherin, which was directed by Martin McDonagh, has won a host of major awards since its release in October.

The dark comedy has also received an incredible nine nominations for the 2023 Oscars.

Paying tribute to James, Screen Ireland tweeted: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of James Flynn, a producer who made great contributions to the Irish screen industry and was key to the early development of the agency. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this time.”

A fan wrote: “Absolutely horrific news. James Flynn, co-producer of The Banshees of Inisherin, dies at only 57. His projects included an endless list of phenomenal projects and films. Outstanding career. Banshees of Inisherin, competes now in 9 categories at Oscars. Rest in Power James.”

Check out more tributes to James below:

