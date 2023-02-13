Tributes pour in for The Banshees of Inisherin co-producer James Flynn – who has died aged 57

Tributes are pouring in for The Banshees of Inisherin co-producer James Flynn, who has died aged 57.

The sad news of the Irish film producer’s passing was confirmed by The Irish Times.

Oscar-nominated producer Ed Guiney, who worked with James on Sweety Barrett 25 years ago, told the publication: “James was a wonderful person, a brilliant producer – he had an encyclopedic knowledge of film and was the smartest of all of my generation of producers.”

Very saddened to hear James Flynn (55) died. A huge loss to the Irish film&TVindustry he helped to build. https://t.co/8B9H8KJhKX Oscar nominated & Multi/award winner, courageous visionary, kind &generous man.💔Thinking of Juanita &their children Anna & Alex. pic.twitter.com/TStlQMzXkP — Michele Devlin 🇺🇦 (@micheledev1) February 12, 2023

“He made massive contributions to the industry at the Film Board, as a member of Screen Producers Ireland and as a producer,” he added.

The Banshees of Inisherin, which was directed by Martin McDonagh, has won a host of major awards since its release in October.

The dark comedy has also received an incredible nine nominations for the 2023 Oscars.

Paying tribute to James, Screen Ireland tweeted: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of James Flynn, a producer who made great contributions to the Irish screen industry and was key to the early development of the agency. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this time.”

A fan wrote: “Absolutely horrific news. James Flynn, co-producer of The Banshees of Inisherin, dies at only 57. His projects included an endless list of phenomenal projects and films. Outstanding career. Banshees of Inisherin, competes now in 9 categories at Oscars. Rest in Power James.”

Check out more tributes to James below:

Absolutely horrific news. James Flynn, co-producer of The Banshees

of Inisherin, dies at only 57. His projects included an endless list of phenomenal projects and films. Outstanding career. Banshees of Inisherin, competes now in 9 categories at Oscars. Rest in Power James 🕊 pic.twitter.com/YoWyxFGxgD — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) February 13, 2023

We are saddened to hear of the passing of James Flynn, a producer who made great contributions to the Irish screen industry and was key to the early development of the agency. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this time 💚https://t.co/nze4PbGcy7 — Screen Ireland (@ScreenIreland) February 13, 2023

The Director’s Guild is deeply saddened by the passing of producer James Flynn, a huge loss to the industry and our thoughts are with his family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eyDZlZZ2iF — SDGI (@screendirectors) February 12, 2023

I am greatly saddened by the news of the passing of James Flynn.His most recent success with @Banshees_Movie was the culmination of a career at the very forefront of Irish cinema & TV drama production. My deepest sympathies to Juanita and his family. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. https://t.co/dUWeDJfBv1 — Catherine Martin TD (@cathmartingreen) February 12, 2023

Very sad to hear about the death of leading light of Irish film James Flynn. We had many chats over the years & he was v kind bringing me onto shadow direct on Love Hate & recently Vikings Valhalla. James was smart, ambitious & has done incredible work for the industry. RIP ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uBx7AZQf0X — Mark O' Connor (@markoconnorfilm) February 12, 2023

Shocked and saddened to hear of the untimely death of Irish film producer James Flynn. You might not know his name but you have seen his films. Condolences to his family and friends. Donald Clarke has the story here: https://t.co/CSWG014xKg — John Maguire (@JMaguireCritic) February 12, 2023

I’m so sad to hear about the passing of James Flynn, immensely talented, incredibly passionate about cinema & so generous with his time, always ready to share advice with the next generation. What a loss to the Irish screen industry. Huge sympathy to his family & colleagues. RIP — Louise Ryan (@LouLouRyan) February 12, 2023