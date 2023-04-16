Tributes pour in for Operation Transformation leader Mary Diamond – who has died aged 57

Tributes are pouring in for Operation Transformation leader Mary Diamond, who has died aged 57.

The sad news was confirmed by the official Instagram account for the RTÉ show on Sunday morning.

They wrote in a statement: “We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of our 2018 Leader Mary Diamond who sadly passed away earlier this week.”

“Mary was an absolute gem. It was honour and privilege to know her. May she rest in peace.”

Wayne O’Donnell, who appeared on the 2018 series of the show alongside Mary, commented on the post: “It was a privilege to share my journey with Mary. We all became close friends and remained close after the show.”

“Mary was always smiling and entertaining us. Such a lady !! We will always remember you Mary , I’m sure your dancing with Sarah in heaven. Sleep tight ! 😢❤️”

Paddy Lannigan, who worked on the show, added: “Devastating news. An absolute delight to work with Mary on OT. She was a lady. Thinking of Mary’s family & also the OT family.”

Mary lived in Mayo with her husband Joe and three sons – Gary, Robbie and Paul.

Her funeral mass took place on Saturday in the Church of the Holy Family, Kiltimagh.

The burial followed in Kilkinure Cemetery, Kilitmagh.