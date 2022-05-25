Tributes pour in for Love/Hate star Stephen Clinch after his sudden death

Tributes have poured in for Love/Hate star Stephen Clinch, after his sudden death on Tuesday.

The Dublin native was best known for playing in the hit RTÉ crime series.

The father-of-three was also known for his roles in the 2017 film Cardboard Gangsters and in the 2019 TV series Darklands.

Taking to Twitter to pay tribute to Stephen, the director of Cardboard Gangsters and Darklands Mark O’Connor said: “You made mistakes but you came through them. An incredible actor, the only one to star in all my films & Darklands.”

“One of the funniest people you could ever meet never asked for nothing & gave everything. Today Dublin has lost one of its realest legends. RIP my pal Clinchy.”

You made mistakes but you came through them. An incredible actor, the only one to star in all my films & Darklands. One of the funniest people you could ever meet never asked for nothing & gave everything. Today Dublin has lost one of its realest legends. RIP my pal Clinchy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VNbHaUDU8Q — Mark O’ Connor (@markoconnorfilm) May 24, 2022

Actor John Connors also posted a touching tribute to Instagram, in which he referred to Stephen as “one of the funniest and most decent people I’ve ever known” and “as loyal as a friend you could ever want”.

John concluded his post by saying: “Love you Clinchy. Will miss you always.”

Darklands actor Robbie Breen told The Sunday World: “He was a true character on and off the set, may he rest in peace.”

Stephen’s funeral will be held on Saturday morning at 11am in the Church of Our Lady Immaculate, Darndale.