Tributes pour in for Larry Gogan on the first anniversary of his death

The legendary broadcaster died this day last year

Tributes pour in for Larry Gogan on the first anniversary of his...

Tributes have poured in for Larry Gogan on the first anniversary of his death.

The 85-year-old sadly passed away on January 7th, 2020 – following a broadcasting career that spanned almost six decades.

Known as the man with the golden voice, Larry was at the very heart of 2fm – and RTÉ – for over 50 years.

Taking to Twitter today, fans and friends of the broadcaster marked one year since his passing.

Larry Gogan passed away 12 months ago today. Many of us in @RTEGold and over in @RTE2fm and many of you still think about him frequently at the strangest times. Thinking of his family today x https://t.co/qtHlJgmodK — Rick O’Shea (@rickoshea) January 7, 2021

“Ah, sure, they didn’t suit you…”

The word legend gets bandied about far too readily, but was most definitely a title worthy of placing upon Larry Gogan’s shoulders. Loved music, LOVED IRISH MUSIC – every artist will have their own story. One year since his passing. #LarryGogan pic.twitter.com/6VtJQ1WALW — Colm Kavanagh (@KavanaghsArklow) January 7, 2021

No one did Gold better than this guy 🎧🎙📻 A year ago today we lost our dear friend Larry Gogan. Those of us lucky enough to have worked with him have missed him every single day since. Thinking of his beautiful family today ♥️ pic.twitter.com/NdDGh0TrFM — RTE Gold (@RTEGold) January 7, 2021

A year ago today we lost our dear friend and colleague Larry Gogan. We’re thinking of his family and friends today x pic.twitter.com/KYzPjBjGtX — RTÉ 2FM (@RTE2fm) January 7, 2021

Thinking of Larry Gogan today on the 1st anniversary of his death 😥 Still very much missed from @rte and from the airwaves 😥 Thinking of his family today. RIP Larry @RTEGold @RTE2fm #RIPLarryGogan https://t.co/RaI43ItBgP via @RTE_Culture — Derek Burke PR (DJ Derek) (@DerekBurkePR) January 7, 2021

Larry’s funeral took place at the Church of St Pius X in Templeogue on January 10, 2020 -and was aired on RTÉ News Now, and streamed live on 2FM’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

A host of well-known faces attended the service, including his RTÉ colleagues and friends from the music industry.

The broadcaster is survived by his five children – Gerard, Orla, Grainne, David and Sinead – and 12 grandchildren.