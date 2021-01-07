Home Irish Showbiz Tributes pour in for Larry Gogan on the first anniversary of his...

Tributes pour in for Larry Gogan on the first anniversary of his death

The legendary broadcaster died this day last year

Tributes have poured in for Larry Gogan on the first anniversary of his death.

The 85-year-old sadly passed away on January 7th, 2020 – following a broadcasting career that spanned almost six decades.

Known as the man with the golden voice, Larry was at the very heart of 2fm – and RTÉ – for over 50 years.

Taking to Twitter today, fans and friends of the broadcaster marked one year since his passing.

Larry’s funeral took place at the Church of St Pius X in Templeogue on January 10, 2020 -and was aired on RTÉ News Now, and streamed live on 2FM’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

A host of well-known faces attended the service, including his RTÉ colleagues and friends from the music industry.

The broadcaster is survived by his five children – Gerard, Orla, Grainne, David and Sinead – and 12 grandchildren.

