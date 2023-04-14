Ad
Tributes pour in for Irish rally driver Craig Breen – who has died aged 33

Emma Costigan

Tributes have poured in for rally driver Craig Breen, who has tragically passed away in a crash aged 33.

The Waterford native had been taking part in a pre-test event ahead of Croatia Rally when the incident occurred.

His team, Hyundai Motorsport, confirmed the sad news on Thursday, writing: “Hyundai Motorsport is deeply saddened to confirm that driver Craig Breen today lost his life following an accident during the pre-test event for Croatia Rally.”

 

The statement continued: “Co-driver James Fulton was unharmed in the incident that occurred just after midday local time.”

Hyundai Motorsport sends its sincerest condolences to Craig’s family, friends and his many fans.”

“Hyundai Motorsport will make no further comment at this time.”

A host of people took to Twitter to pay tribute to the late 33-year-old.

Formula One driver Valterri Bottas penned: “Shocking news. RIP @Craig_Breen 🍀,” while Mercedes F1 Team wrote: “We join the motorsport community in mourning the loss of Craig Breen, and send our sincerest condolences to his family, friends, team-mates and fans across the world.”

Another Twitter user penned: “Sad to hear the news of Craig Breen’s passing – he clearly loved what he did, as this interview from February’s Rally Sweden shows. Rest in peace Craig 🇮🇪.”

Meanwhile the World Rally Championship’s official Twitter account wrote: “The WRC family is shocked and saddened to learn of Craig Breen‘s passing. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Craig at this incredibly sad time.”

Craig, whose father Ray was a former Irish champion, began full-time rallying back in 2009.

He moved to the WRC Academy in 2011, and made his first WRC appearance when driving selected rounds for the Abu Dhabi Total World Rally Team.

Craig rejoined Hyundai Motorsport for the new WRC season, after spending a year with the M-Sport Ford World Rally Team.

The late 33-year-old came second to Ott Tanak at Rally Sweden earlier this year in his first WRC start of the season.

