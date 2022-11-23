Ad
Tributes pour in for Irish lawyer and TikTok sensation Richard Grogan – who has sadly passed away

Tributes are pouring in for Irish lawyer and TikTok sensation Richard Grogan, who has sadly passed away.

The employment law specialist was well-known amongst Irish social media users for his catchphrase “That’s the law, and that’s a fact.”

In a tweet posted on Wednesday morning, the Law Society of Ireland wrote: “The Law Society is deeply saddened to learn of Council member Richard Grogan’s passing.”

“Richard was a tireless advocate, both in proceedings and in the public arena,” the tweet continued. “We will miss his energy, humour, and deep commitment to the profession.”

“Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. Ar dheis de go raibh a h-anam dilis.”

The TikTok sensation had garnered almost 300K followers, and 2.2 million likes on the social media app.

@richardgrogansolicitors #thatsthelawandthatsafact #holidaypay #parttimeworkers ♬ original sound – richardgrogansolicitors

Richard had over 30 years experience, and specialised in employment law and personal injury law.

He was educated at Blackrock College, and later studied law at UCD.

He qualified as a solicitor in 1979 and later qualified as an Associate of the Taxation Institute of Ireland.

@richardgrogansolicitors #thatsthelawandthatsafact #restbreaks ♬ original sound – richardgrogansolicitors

Richard was a founding member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners in Ireland.

He was also a member of the Employment Law Association of Ireland and the Dublin Solicitors Bar Association.

Last month, the social media star was awarded Lawyer of the Year at the Irish Law Awards.

Richard’s fans have taken to Twitter to express their sadness at the news of his passing.

One user wrote: “I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Mr Grogan @GroganRichard A true man of the people, who helped so many, often during their lowest moments. An example to us all. He will never be forgotten. Rest in Power Richard Grogan.”

A second penned: “I’m actually so sad to hear of the passing of Richard Grogan. Going to miss seeing him on TikTok.” 

A third said: “So sad to hear Richard Grogan passed away, I learned so much from his videos about employment law in Ireland. He was really great.”

