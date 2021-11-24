Tributes pour in for Gogglebox Ireland star Paul Roche – who has died

Tributes have poured in for Gogglebox Ireland star Paul Roche – who has sadly died.

The TV personality was one-half of the ‘The Two Pauls’ along with John Paul Healy, who also sadly passed away last year.

Paul unexpectedly died last week at his home in Youghal, Co. Cork, and his funeral took place on Sunday.

The notice on RIP.ie reads: “Unexpectedly, at his residence, on Tuesday 16th November 2021. Predeceased by his parents Johnny and Kathleen and his baby sister Olivia.”

“Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, sisters Jackie (Dunne), Mary (Byrne), Catriona (Holden), Joanne (Freaney), and his brother John, brothers-in-law Martin, David, John and Les, sister-in-law Fiona, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May Paul Rest in Peace.”

Fellow Gogglebox Ireland star Neal Tully took to Twitter to pay tribute to the much-loved duo following the heartbreaking news, writing: “Very sad to hear of the passing of Paul Roche 1 of the 2 Paul’s from season 1 and 2 of #goggleboxirl both have been taken in the last RIP Paul.”

Meanwhile, another co-star, Declan Naughton, wrote: “Very sad news. I had the pleasure of meeting both Pauls when we were working on #GoggleboxIRL and they were two gentle men and two gentlemen. May they both rest in peace. The Naughton family send sympathies to Paul’s family at this sad time.”

