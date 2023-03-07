Tributes pour in for First Dates Ireland star Jordan Dunbar – who has died aged 29

Jordan Dunbar, who appeared on the first season of First Dates Ireland, has sadly passed away at the age of 29.

The Dublin native, who also presented My Yellow Brick Road on RTÉ, died unexpectedly on Tuesday according to a death notice on RIP.ie.

Since the news of his death emerged, tributes have been pouring in on social media for Jordan, who was a much loved member of the LGBTQ+ community.

Our hearts our broken with the death of Jordan Dunbar, such a talented and beautiful person. We first met him on First Dates and he went on to present My Yellow Brick Road on RTE. He was a joy to work with & it was a privilege to know him. Deepest sympathy to all who loved him. pic.twitter.com/dMFOPtOQMz — COCO Content (@COCOcontentie) March 7, 2023



Production company Coco Content, who worked closely with Jordan, said in a statement: “Our hearts our broken with the death of Jordan Dunbar, such a talented and beautiful person.”

“We first met him on First Dates and he went on to present My Yellow Brick Road on RTE. He was a joy to work with & it was a privilege to know him. Deepest sympathy to all who loved him.”

Jordan was just 23 when he appeared on the first season of First Dates Ireland in 2017.

Check out more tributes to Jordan on social media below:

Really saddened to hear that an old friend from Dublin, Jordan Dunbar (or Stunbar, as he’s gone by for the better part of a decade) has passed away.

Truly a fantastic & lovely human being who will be sorely missed ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9JNzvbRVXq — Jam (@jamballam) March 7, 2023

Heartbreaking to hear the news of Jordan Dunbar, he was a beautiful person within the LGBT community. May he’s may his soul rest in peace 🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️ https://t.co/WiY0Cq6sMc — Brendan AJ Morrissey Official 💙💙💙 (@realbmorrissey) March 7, 2023

Omg I hadn’t heard😢💔…such a lovely person, such a character! He had big dreams & aspirations for his life, especially in TV. I met him once at an industry event, we hit it off and laughed the entire time. May he R.I.P.😔 — Gail O’Connor ☘ (@DublinGail) March 7, 2023