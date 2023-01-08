Tributes pour in for Fair City star Carol Anne Lowe – who has died

Tributes are pouring in for Fair City star Carol Anne Lowe, who has sadly died.

The actress played Brazilian housekeeper Francesca De Silva, who had a relationship with Mick Nolan’s character Ray O’Connell, on the RTÉ soap.

Carol and Mick also dated off-screen, and the couple were together until her death.

This beautiful lady, Carol Anne Lowe left this world with grace and dignity last night. May her gentle soul sing with the angels. pic.twitter.com/N34fWS02wu — Virginia Kerr (@virginia_kerr) January 6, 2023

George McMahon, who plays Ray’s son ‘Mondo’ in the RTÉ show, has lead the tributes to his late co-star.

He told The Sunday World: “We only heard the sad news late on Friday night. We are all so saddened by it.”

“Carol Anne was a cast mate of ours before anything, to lose a colleague is really sad. But we are all thinking of Mick, because Mick and Carol Anne were like two peas in a pod.”

“They were like a power couple in Carrigstown, and we are all so heartbroken.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeanette Lowe (@jeanetteloweartist)

George described Carol Anne as a “wonderful actress and person”.

He added: “She exuded confidence. She was full of compliments for people and anybody that she was speaking to she would make you feel special and light up the room.”

“She was a very positive person and she made it her life’s career, teaching people how to be positive and training people to be the best version of themselves.”

“I would have been in contact with her over the years and she would be like a bring shining light in any room.”