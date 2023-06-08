Tributes pour in for Dancing with the Stars pro Kerri-Anne Donaldson – who has died

Tributes are pouring in for Dancing with the Stars pro Kerri-Anne Donaldson, who has sadly died.

Kerri-Anne joined the RTÉ show in 2020, and appeared on the series for three seasons -working on the weekly pro dance routines.

Her former co-star Pasquale La Rocca said in a tribute: “My heart is aching and there are no words to explain how I feel right now.”

“My beautiful, talented special friend Kerri is not longer with us and i still can’t realize it in my head. I want to remember you with that gorgeous smile and I want you to know that you will live in my heart forever.”

“I love you so much and I will miss you everyday of my life. Rest in peace Friend,” he added.

Laura Nolan wrote: “That smile and laugh will stay with me forever. So honoured to have had such a beautiful, talented soul and person in my life. You made the world a better place.”

Ryan McShane, who was on DWTS for four years, added: “My heart is broken into a million pieces, that laugh will ring in my ears always and a smile that would light up even the darkest of rooms.”

“You will always be in my heart. You will always be in my thoughts. There are just not enough words I would ever say or write that would ever justify how amazing you are and how much you are loved.”

The news of Kerri-Anne’s death was shared by her sister Cara, who wrote: “My heart hurts and my world has just collapsed around me.”

“My beautiful baby sister is no longer with us and I don’t know how to process it. I love you Kerri, you’re my best friend, we were inseparable and right now I don’t know how to fill the void. Be peaceful and hold Nan tight.”

