Tributes pour in for broadcaster and songwriter Shay Healy – who has sadly died aged 78

The Dublin native was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2004

Kendra Becker | Editor
The former RTÉ broadcaster was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease back in 2004.

Shay was best known for hosting Nighthawks, a late night series on RTÉ 2 which aired from 1988 – 1992.

He also penned the song ‘What’s Another Year’, which was performed by Johnny Logan when he won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1980.

After the news of his death broke this morning, a host of famous faces paid tribute to Shay on social media, including comedian Pat Shortt.

Pat tweeted: “Very sad to hear of the passing of Shay Healy an immense talent and a gentleman. Rest in peace Shay.”

