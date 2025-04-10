Tributes flood in for Colin Farrell’s dad after he passes away after long illness

It has been announced that Colin Farrell’s dad, Eamonn Farrell, passed away after “a long illness bravely borne”, and tributes have been flooding in.

The father of four and former Shamrock Rovers player died in the care of his family and the staff of the Whitworth Ward in Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

Eamonn, who was in his 80s, is described in his death notice as having been the “beloved” husband of Eileen, the “loving father” of his children Eamon, Catherine, Claudine, and Colin and the “beloved brother” of the late Tommy, Maureen, and Sean.

The Shamrock Rovers honoured him in an Instagram post, and captioned an old photo of him wearing the jersey: “Eamon joined Rovers in 1960 at 18 years of age from the famous schoolboy nursery club Home Farm.”

“A half back who was a minor and schoolboy Ireland international, Eamonn played alongside his older brother Tommy during his time at Milltown.”

“Both were on the team that beat Shelbourne in the FAI Cup final in 1962 played in front of an attendance of 32,000. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

One person commented on the post, “Rip 🙏 Eamon. Very Sad news” while others commented green hearts for the team.

Colin often spoke about his special relationship with his family, and thanked his parents for their love in his acceptance speech after winning Best Male Actor at the Screen Actors Guild for his role in The Penguin.

After thanking his two sisters and brother, he said:”My mum Rita and my dad Eamon, the two people in my life who have made my life so much more special.”

“…and so much more meaningful and so much more joyful than I ever truly thought possible.”