Toy Show star Adam King shares heartwarming update after fracturing his leg

Toy Show star Adam King has shared a heartwarming update on social media, after fracturing his leg.

The six-year-old, who suffers from Brittle Bones, was hospitalised last weekend after suffering a femur fracture.

In a video posted on Instagram on Friday night, Adam said: “Hello everyone! My leg is still sore but it’s getting much better. Thank you for all of you guys’ wishes for me. Bye!”

In the caption, Adam’s father David shared an update on his progress.

He wrote: “Hi everyone! Just a little update – Adam is doing really well. A long week and glad to be out the other side of it. We are focused on the positives – no surgery!”

“Normally when Adam has a break it involves surgery and 6-8 weeks immobilised in a double leg cast from his hips to his ankles! Familiar territory for people living with OI Type III.”

“This is the 5th femur fracture Adam has had and it is probably the most positive outcome as he didn’t require surgery; he already had a rod in his leg which held the fractured bone in place,” he continued.

“Hopefully he will have the cast off in 4 weeks and will be ready for road again! We don’t even know where to begin to say thanks to everyone for all the private messages, cards, posts and all round well wishes.”

“We have shown them all to Adam. He feels very loved. People really are very very kind! We will be back on with some exciting updates in the coming days about all things hugs and space!”

Adam’s appearance on last year’s Toy Show was one of the most memorable of the night, after he shared his handmade ‘Hug For You’ heart with host Ryan Tubridy.