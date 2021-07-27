Toy Show star Adam King reveals his virtual hug has been sent into space

Toy Show star Adam King reveals his virtual hug has been sent...

Toy Show star Adam King’s virtual hug has made it into space.

The six-year-old, who suffers from Brittle Bones, melted the hearts of the nation on The Late Late Toy Show last year – when he offered host Ryan Tubridy his handmade ‘Hug For U’ heart.

Adam’s father David has since revealed his virtual hug has been launched into space onboard the Virgin Galactic.

He shared a touching video of the hug floating around the space ship on Adam’s Instagram page, alongside a heartwarming caption.

He wrote: “When Adam appeared on the #LateLateToyShow, his message connected with people around the world, and none more than the Irish abroad. So many Irish diaspora told us they felt something special when they saw Adam (thank you😊💖).”

“They felt connected to home, to friends, and to family. One of those people was @ails.hayes , an Irish woman working at @virgingalactic.”

“Aileen Hayes, moved by the power of Adam’s message, worked with our own @jueliemcloughlin to return a very special gift to Adam.”

“Adam always said his virtual hug was for everyone, and now more than ever that sentiment has been given meaning. #adamsvirtualhug has flown above us all, connecting everyone to a little part of space and the power of kindness.”

In the accompanying video, Aileen can be heard telling Adam that he “inspired” her.

The touching post concluded: “The space industry is full of inspirational people all over the world who have all these characteristics and so much more.”

“It was thanks to an amazing team effort at Virgin Galactic that the dream of our six-year-old boy came true. Thank you to each one of you for this very special moment in our lives.”