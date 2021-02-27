Toy Show star Adam King releases special version of his virtual hug card for St. Patrick’s Day

The card will be available to purchase nationwide next week

Adam King has released an Irish version of his virtual hug card to mark St. Patrick’s Day.

The six-year-old, who suffers from Brittle Bones, melted the hearts of the nation on The Late Late Toy Show last year – when he offered host Ryan Tubridy his handmade ‘Hug For U’ heart.

Adam’s ‘virtual hug’ sign has since been turned into a card, to raise money for charities close to his heart.

On Friday night’s Late Late Show, Ryan Tubridy revealed Adam has designed a limited edition version of his virtual hug card to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

The card reads ‘Barróg Duitse’ which means ‘a hug for you’ in Irish.

Sharing a photo of Adam’s new design on Instagram, his family wrote: “The word is out! Thanks @instatubridy for the announcement on the #LateLateShow.”

“Adam is so excited to announce he has turned his virtual hug green for St. Patrick’s Day!”

“Thanks to the amazing team @garlanna you can get Adam’s Irish virtual hug card online NOW at garlanna.com and in stores from next week.”

“Let’s help everyone connect with their Irish roots for #stpatricksday2021 More on this next week!” they added.