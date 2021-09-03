Toy Show star Adam King raises HUGE amount of money for Irish hospitals with his virtual hug

The money will be split between Temple Street and Cork University Maternity Hospital

Adam King has raised a whopping €266,000 for Temple Street and Cork University Maternity Hospital with his virtual hug card.

The six-year-old, who has brittle bone disease, captured the hearts of the nation when he appeared on The Late Late Toy Show in 2020.

He brought a drawing of a virtual hug to his Toy Show appearance, explaining it was because he could not hug anyone due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

His virtual hug was later printed onto cards and sold across the country in the lead up to Valentine’s Day, with sales raising over a quarter of a million euro.

Adam’s father David commented: “Thanks to the sale of Adam’s virtual hug cards, thanks to the generosity of everyone who went out and bought them, our family are proud to make a donation of €266,830.52, to be split equally between Cork University Hospital Charity and Children’s Health Ireland at Temple Street.”

“At Temple Street, the money will support Adam’s bone clinic and the Arts in Health programme, which helps to make the hospital the inclusive, welcoming, and joyful place Adam loves to visit.”

“At CUMH, we will support the building of the Neonatal Sanctum. These two projects are very close to our hearts as a family.”

“Adam and his Virtual Hug are testament that the smallest gestures can have the biggest impact.”

Adam was born with osteogenesis imperfecta (type III), a rare condition that causes stunted growth and brittle bones.

He spent time between both hospitals with his condition as a baby, and is now giving back.

Denise Fitzgerald, Chief Executive of the Children’s Health Foundation, which incorporates Temple Street Foundation and CMRF Crumlin, said: “Adam King’s virtual hug card brought so much joy to people right across the country when it was needed most and has helped lift the nation’s spirits in a very challenging time for us all.”

“The response to the card was simply phenomenal and we are so grateful to each and every person around Ireland who bought cards and supported this important fundraiser.”

She continued: “From all of your friends in CHI at Temple Street and Children’s Health Foundation, thank you to the King family for thinking of sick children in the hospital and working so hard to raise these vital funds.”

“The phenomenal funds raised will be put to work where they are needed most in CHI at Temple Street, making a real and lasting difference for sick children and their families.”