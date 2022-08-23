Top Irish influencers join new talent agency co-founded by Vogue Williams

A host of top Irish influencers have joined a brand new talent agency co-founded by Vogue Williams.

Matchstick, one of the UK’s leading talent management agencies, is opening an Irish arm featuring an initial 11 stars on their roster.

Matchstick Ireland was co-founded by the TV presenter alongside entrepreneur Max Parker, who was Vogue’s first UK agent back in 2012.

Aged just 30, Max has proven to be a market leader in the UK with Matchstick Group becoming the fastest growing agency in this space over the last 18 months since its foundation.

Vogue said: “Max and I have known each other for over a decade, in fact he was my first UK manager back in 2012. It was a fantastic and lucrative partnership which really helped in kickstarting my own career.”

“When Max founded Matchstick Group in 2021, although I continue to be exclusively represented by Money Management, I wanted to invest in Matchstick as it is such a progressive and inclusive agency and I believed in Max’ vision.”

“I then pitched the idea of replicating the Matchstick UK model for the Irish market. I am passionate about nurturing Irish talent and ensuring that talent here in Ireland are given the best opportunities.”

“I am excited to be a part of the Matchstick Ireland founding team, and I believe that with the team involved we can be the most diverse and powerful talent agency in Ireland.”

Matchstick Talent Ireland plans to reimagine the way that talent management typically operates in Ireland.

The new entity pledges to secure client’s major brand deals, book and recording contracts, TV and theatre roles, as well as brokering equity deals and magazine front covers.

Unique for a management agency, the company was founded by the talent themselves, with Vogue and Binky Felstead as shareholders and co-founders.

Popular Irish influencers James Kavanagh, Holly Carpenter, Grace Mongey and Greg O’Shea lead the agency’s impressive roster of talent, who have also become investors in the operation.

Other Irish personalities now signed with Matchstick Ireland include fashion influencer Niamh O’Sullivan, fitness influencer Sarah Godfrey, fashion and beauty influencer and former Miss Ireland Shauna Lindsay, culinary influencer William Murray, men’s fashion influencer and presenter Rob Kenny and stylist Lawson Mpame.

Founder of Matchstick Group & Matchstick Talent Ireland, Max Parker, added: “I’m delighted to be launching Matchstick in Ireland.”

“We listen to our talent and put their individual and personal goals first and it is our belief that our level of bespoke representation and management is superior to what is currently offer in Ireland.”

“I’m so happy to be doing this with Vogue Williams, who is one of my closest friends and someone who understands the workings of this industry better than anyone.”