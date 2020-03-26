Top Irish influencer Melanie Murphy launches MASSIVE giveaway to help coronavirus relief

Melanie aims to help support the workers who are "upholding the very health of our nation"

Top Irish content creator Melanie Murphy has launched a massive giveaway in aid of the Coronavirus Trauma Centre in Beaumont Hospital.

Melanie, who scooped the award for Best Social Media Star at the Gossies this year, is giving away a whopping €500 voucher for ASOS in exchange for €10 donations to the fund.

“Medical and support staff at Beaumont Hospital are working 24/7 on the frontline to care for the very sickest among us who have contracted coronavirus,” she wrote to her 117,000 Instagram followers.

“Every minute of their working day, they are risking their own health and wellbeing by saving lives and helping to upholding the very health of our nation.”

“I’m partnering with the Beaumont Heroes Appeal @beaumontfoundation so that our community can raise as much as possible, together!”

“To offer small comforts and support to frontline medical staff – a hot coffee, a warm pizza or a cold drink AND to fund acute equipment/support services that help our doctors, nurses and staff cope with the challenges that COVID-19 will present in the days and weeks ahead.”

“The goal is to help brighten their day, to lighten their load and to let them know that their amazing effort and dedication is so very much appreciated.”

Anyone who would like to enter must simply donate via the link in Melanie’s Instagram bio – which you can find HERE.