Tony Holohan shares emotional challenges of late wife’s cancer battle: ‘It was really hard’

Tony Holohan has shared emotional challenges he and his family have faced during his wife’s cancer battle.

The most recent edition of Keys To My Life, an RTÉ series in which host Brendan Courtney interviews Irish people who discuss how their past residences have influenced their lives, features Tony Holohan.

The former Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer told Brendan how he first met his first wife, Emer, in the mid-1980s while he was a medical student at UCD.

“We were both in the same class in college, she and her friend Martha, I happened with a friend of mine to sit in behind them one day and we just started chatting,” he shared.

“That was in the first couple of days and then at one of the class parties in November of 1986, that was when we first kissed. And it just developed from there.”

Recalling Emer’s battle with blood cancer during the pandemic, he said: “Probably the most immediate thing that I can remember was the fear.”

“There was a list of things that placed you at risk of Covid, and Multiple myeloma was at the top of that list, but Emer couldn’t stay at home all the time because she had to go to St James’ [Hospital] for chemotherapy on a frequent basis,” he told Brendan.

“So Emer lived with an ever-present fear of that – a really existential fear.”

He continued: “It was very difficult, there were practical things that Emer couldn’t do. She had little interaction with her mum and dad, with her siblings, and all the other people who loved her. This turned out to be her last year of life.”

“All the challenges that brought for us as a family, like so many other people during the course of Covid, there were less than 10 people at Emer’s funeral, in the huge church around the corner where we got married. That’s a dominant part of my memory. It was really hard.”

When asked by Courtney if anything could have been done differently, he said: “Clearly, the first thing was where there was over 200 people who should have had information back, where cervical cancer had arisen, and where that information hadn’t been shared with them.”

“No one at the centre knew that until it all came to light in such a dramatic way in 2018. That was a breach of trust that simply shouldn’t have happened.”