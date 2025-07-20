Tony Holohan considering bid for presidency just weeks after tying the knot

Tony Holohan is reportedly considering a bid for presidency just weeks after tying the knot.

It is unclear which political party will support him if his presidential candidacy is successful.

According to the Irish Mail on Sunday, sources close to the former chief medical officer have stated that “plans are in progress” for an announcement.

When asked about whether he’d be throwing his hat in the ring for an Áras an Uachtaráin candidacy, he responded: “I can neither confirm nor deny if your information is correct or incorrect.”

“I won’t be saying anything at the minute,” he added.

Although it is unclear who will support him in his presidential campaign, he has a good connection with both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

The news comes after he found himself in the centre of controversy over a bid for him to take up a high-level job at Trinity College Dublin on secondment from the Department of Health.

He currently teaches medicine at TCD and UCD as an adjunct professor.

Fianna Fáil has not stated if it will field a candidate and plans to decide in the early autumn.

For the election later this year, there are now just two announced candidates.

Following the withdrawal of former GAA president Seán Kelly, Fine Gael’s official nomination was revealed this week to be MEP and EU commissioner Mairead McGuinness.

This week, independent TD Catherine Connolly also declared her intention to run for president, backed by People Before Profit and the Social Democrats.

The news comes shortly after Michael Flatley reacted to the talks that he will run for the presidency in the next election, saying: “I’m not sure we need another politician.”

The legendary Irish dancer spoke with Brendan O’Connor on RTÉ Radio 1 to reveal that although he hasn’t been approached by political parties, he has been considering a bid.

He said: “I’ve not made the decision, but I have a team of advisors who are advising me on this. And you know, for me, it wouldn’t be. I mean, I have a huge business to run.”