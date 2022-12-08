Ad
Tommy Tiernan wins praise for ‘beautiful’ documentary on the West of Ireland

Tommy Tiernan has won praise on social media for his “beautiful” documentary on the West of Ireland.

In the two-part series, which premiered on RTÉ˙One on Wednesday night, the popular comedian tells the story of the West of Ireland through the rich body of culture it has inspired.

The first episode of Epic West saw Tommy travel from Skellig Michael through Sligo and Connemara to meet Kevin Barry, The Saw Doctors and Garry Hynes.

It wasn’t long before viewers rushed to Twitter to comment on the series, causing Tommy’s name to start trending on the social media platform.

The 53-year-old, who lives in Galway, won praise for unleashing the “magic” of the West of Ireland, and fans agreed the documentary was visually stunning too as they complimented how beautifully it was filmed.

Check out more reactions to Tommy Tiernan’s Epic West below:

