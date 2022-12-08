Tommy Tiernan wins praise for ‘beautiful’ documentary on the West of Ireland

Tommy Tiernan has won praise on social media for his “beautiful” documentary on the West of Ireland.

In the two-part series, which premiered on RTÉ˙One on Wednesday night, the popular comedian tells the story of the West of Ireland through the rich body of culture it has inspired.

The first episode of Epic West saw Tommy travel from Skellig Michael through Sligo and Connemara to meet Kevin Barry, The Saw Doctors and Garry Hynes.

This is ✨beautiful✨ Join @tommedian as he tells the story of the West of Ireland in a breathtaking two part series starting this Wednesday at 9.35pm on @RTEOne Tommy Tiernan’s Epic West | @rteplayer | #EpicWest

pic.twitter.com/nzGhzqhXQv — RTÉ (@rte) December 5, 2022

It wasn’t long before viewers rushed to Twitter to comment on the series, causing Tommy’s name to start trending on the social media platform.

The 53-year-old, who lives in Galway, won praise for unleashing the “magic” of the West of Ireland, and fans agreed the documentary was visually stunning too as they complimented how beautifully it was filmed.

Check out more reactions to Tommy Tiernan’s Epic West below:

Tommy Tiernan’s new show Epic West is a beautifully shot piece of television. #EpicWest #RTE pic.twitter.com/bTyPd3TWQk — Aoife Bourke (@Abourke3Aoife) December 7, 2022

This Tommy Tiernan Epic West show is bloody beautiful and bleddy massive and blooming gorgeous. Un real #TommyTiernansEpicWest — Ray Wingnut (@WingNutGalway) December 7, 2022

The west of Ireland is such a special and majestic place and Tommy Tiernan unleashes its magic in such a way that stirs the soul. Beautiful💚 #Epicwest — Anne Morgan 🇮🇪🇺🇦 (@AnneMor26499771) December 7, 2022

Watching Tommy Tiernan now only heighten my want to explore Ireland more either by two wheels or four next year.

A great watch so far. — Bayhota (@bayhota) December 7, 2022

Tommy Tiernan’s Epic West probably won’t be to everyone’s taste but some of the scenery is just amazing. The West of Ireland really is a fabulous place and living on an island must have been some tough existence in the winter — Morgan O’Callaghan (@MorgantheBriar) December 7, 2022

This is such a stunning documentary series with Tommy Tiernan exploring the west and it’s impact on creativity and identity. Gorgeously filmed. Would make you want to pack up and head west yourself. Well done @ZlataFilipovic @MaurOBrien and John and Siobhan @CTLFilms. Brilliant. — Anna Rodgers (@AnnaRodgersDocs) December 7, 2022

I’m in bed with Covid but was totally transported by Tommy Tiernan’s wonderful programme about the west of Ireland tonight. Catch it on the Player if you missed it. @rte @Tommedian — Patricia Forde (@PForde123) December 7, 2022