Tommy Tiernan suffers painful injuries after accident at home

The comedian took a tumble down the stairs

Tommy Tiernan has revealed he’s dealing with some painful injuries, after falling down the stairs at his home last week.

The popular chat show host “busted” his leg, ribs and neck after he fell “head over heels”.

Speaking on The Tommy, Hector & Laurita Podcast, he told listeners: “Friday night, about half past 11, such an old person thing to do… I fell all the way down the stairs, head over heels.”

“I had a glass of whiskey and a book in my hand so when I slipped I couldn’t grab onto the banister, and I just was gone.”

“I’ve busted me leg and my chest and my neck, and my voice. My voice is kind of sensitive.”

“I’ve hurt myself into sensitivity,” he joked, before clarifying that he “was not drunk”.

The comedian further explained: “I broke nothing but muscle has come off bone or tendons [on my leg] are stretched, something like that.”

“The ribs are done in as well. The ribs weren’t from being hit, the ribs were from some weird stretch that I did in the fall.”

“So I’m limping. It was a very difficult night last Friday night. And then seen by the doctor on Saturday… I’ll be limping now for awhile.”